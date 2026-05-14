Linda McMahon: It's 'Weird' You'd Rather Feed Kids Than Fund Trump's Ballroom

There's nothing weird about using federal funds to help the education department you oversee.
Linda McMahon: It's 'Weird' You'd Rather Feed Kids Than Fund Trump's Ballroom
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoMay 14, 2026

Trump's WWE Education Secretary Linda McMahon was befuddled when asked to choose between paying for Trump's 1 Billion Dollar Ballroom with federal dollars or buying millions of school lunches while hiring thousands of new teachers.

Rep. Casar highlighted the ridiculousness of federal funds going to Trump's massive ego project, or using the funds to help the American education system while feeding school kids.

CASAR: We can talk about teachers, at $64,000 a year, do we know how many new teachers we could hire if we sent a billion dollars out to the states for reducing class sizes and hiring more teachers?

I'm sure you have that number.

MCMAHON: Yes, it is 15,000 more teachers.

CASAR: Or we could pay for the Office of Civil Rights that's being cut in this budget seven times over.

I think, I think you get the point. So here's my real question here.

As Secretary of Education, which do you think helps our nation more?

Getting free lunch to more than a million more kids, 15,000 more teachers, or the ballroom?

MCMAHON: I think those are incredibly weird comparisons.

There's nothing weird with Casar's thinking. Trump said the ballroom destruction and renovation would cost the country nothing.

Now he wants a billion dollars of money that could be spent for the wellbeing and education of the country.

It's not really a choice. There's nothing weird about it at all.

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