Fox News' MacCallum Gripes About Giving Kids Free Lunches

Martha MacCallum and Larry Kudlow huddled together on Fox News to think of ways schoolchildren would corrupt the country for decades because they got free school lunches.

Martha MacCallum was so fueled by Kudlow's stupidity that she went on a rant about free lunches served in New Jersey to all school aged kids, regardless of need. Imagine that. No means testing over a PBJ.

McCallum gave no examples of how inflation and higher taxes would happen - just typical fear mongering over government spending that goes to 99% of the country.

"One of the things that kills me, there's a free lunch program in New Jersey, and it's for everyone -- even if you don't need help to send your child's lunch to school," MacCallum fumed. "So those kids are all going to grow up thinking school lunch is free and then God help the person who tries to take that away."

Again this is Republican projection and lies. Giving kids a free lunch? Awesome. Not shaming kids who need a free lunch? Priceless. And Martha, maybe WE SHOULDN'T TAKE AWAY FREE LUNCHES.

But all these soulless money-counters can see is evil little kids who get free lunches growing up into state-dependent tax grinches who will continue to slay tax vampires like Larry Kudlow.

This is the crux of the matter. Republicans never want working-class people in this country to receive any benefit from its government because it proves how feckless Republican economics are.

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article