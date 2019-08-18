Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Twitter Speculates About 'Obviously Drunk' Larry Kudlow: 'He's Lying While Slurring His Words'

Speculation was rampant on Sunday that White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow was drunk on Fox News.
By David

Speculation was rampant on Sunday that White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow was drunk on Fox News.

"There is no economic recession in sight," Kudlow insisted to Fox News Sunday host Dana Perino.

Twitter, however, was buzzing about Kudlow's speech patterns instead of his questionable economic optimism.

"Pretty sure Larry Kudlow is drunk on my TV right now... And he is lying while slurring his words," one Twitter user noted.

"Kudlow is on fox news Sunday right now and from my 30 yrs of tending bar, I gotta say this guy appears drunk," another user observed.

Some hinted at Kudlow's addiction to cocaine in the 1990s.

Read some of the tweets below.

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.