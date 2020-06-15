Larry Kudlow Chides Unemployed While Cushioning Wall Street, Part Infinity

Larry Kudlow covers both sides!

Those unemployed by COVID can't be incentivized not to work!



With the U.S. jobless rate still at levels not seen since the Great Depression and coronavirus-induced mass layoffs continuing across the nation, millionaire White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow complained Sunday that the $600-per-week increase in unemployment insurance authorized by the CARES Act is too generous and said the benefits should expire at the end of July. "I mean, we're paying people not to work. It's better than their salaries would get," Kudlow said in an appearance on CNN, echoing the common Republican complaint that many U.S. workers are earning slightly more on the boosted unemployment insurance than they would at their low-wage jobs.

Meanwhile, this pandemic ain't so bad as to give (Fox Link) an ounce of worry to, you know, investors: