Trump Falls Asleep While Linda McMahon Outlines Keys To A Sound Mind

Donald J. Trump, 79, just sat there, with his eyes shut, while failed Secretary of Education Linda McMahon lectured about how you need to "eat well and exercise" for a "sound mind," clearly things that the president lacks.

The White House announced that Trump plans to sign a presidential memorandum on Tuesday to reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test Award, reviving a school fitness competition that was discontinued under President Obama because of course. The optics were poor, showing a declining President who needed a nap at a White House event. He does that a lot! The entire spectacle was disturbing.

The guy who once called sleeping a "waste of time" is out here power-napping during his own event, right as they're talking about mental sharpness. Classic. At least he's consistent — conserving energy for all those late-night Truth Social posts.

"...all of us are saying the same thing, but let's not forget it's about also a sound mind and a sound body," McMahon said. "In order to have a sound mind, you do have to eat well, you do have to exercise, you do have to train, and you do have to be fit to do that."

"And if we all are, we are the best of who we can be," she added. "So I encourage all of you to enjoy playing and competing and being good sports, you know, while you're doing, but don't forget your studying, all of your academics, because it is all part of the total package."

Sure, McMahon, who has taken actions to dismantle the Department of Education and to promote school privatization and significantly cut federal funding for public education, is concerned about children's academics.

Meanwhile, MAGA's alpha male hero keeps falling asleep on the job.