Trump Has Lost Nick Fuentes: 'He's Losing His Mind!'

White nationalist Nick Fuentes seems to have emerged from the fog regarding his one-time hero, Donald J. Trump. It finally dawned on the late-night streaming show host that Trump is "surrounded by idiots, and that the president spends his time" on the phone all day like a fucking girl." He further noted, "He's a hundred years old. He's losing his mind," Media Matters reports.

These are all things that have been obvious for years, but OK. If he's finally catching on, it's something, I guess. He does have a big following. Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't let that racist clean my toilets, but MAGA does need to wake up.

"This is a real problem, and I think that Trump is making it worse because Trump is not who he said he was," Fuentes said. "These commitments that he made, we're going to end all the wars, no new wars, et cetera, wasn't true. America first, bring in people that are against the deep state, never happened. So, we're in a lot of trouble here."

"We have to stop being delusional and in denial. We are headed towards serious problems," he continued. "Anybody that has their finger on the pulse can see this. There's an ominous, foreboding, dreadful feeling that we are headed towards a seismic inflection point. We're talking 1917, 1945, 1989 all rolled into one. And I don't think that's an exaggeration."

"And what we need now is better leadership, more tactful, more strategic, thinking longer term. This president does not think strategically, he thinks tactically," he said. "And that's why it's schizophrenic. That's why one week we're rolling out the red carpet, the next week we're saying we're going to win the war against Russia. One week he's saying I don't know what the fuck they're doing. And then the next week he's in Israel saying pardon Netanyahu, he's really tough."

"Like, where's the consistency? Is there a strategy here? Do you think deeply about these problems? Does anybody? Are you just on the phone all day?" he continued. "Trump is on the phone all day like a fucking girl kicking his feet on his bed. I'm the best. I'm on top. I'm the man. He's a hundred years old. He's losing his mind. The people in his government are fucking incompetent. Brooke Rollins, Kristi Noem, Pete Hegseth — these people are idiots! These people are idiots!"

"Trump is out to lunch, he's surrounded by idiots.," he said. "Like, it's not good, seriously. Mark my words, this is not going to end well. And, I have not always talked like this, but this has been a crescendo for ten years. It started in 2015, arguably it started before then, and it has been a slow crescendo."

"And you look around at all these problems, you're getting worse ,and not better. The political violence, the wars that are unraveling all over the world, the economic problems, all these things are getting worse and not better," he added. "They always have been. And now they're coming to a head all at once. So — not to be a doomsayer, but we're in a lot of trouble here."

Trump once hosted a dinner with Kanye (I am not calling him Ye) and Fuentes. I doubt that Trump will invite Fuentes to his $300 million ballroom once it's finished.