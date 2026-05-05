Trump Puts On Disgusting Display While Hosting KIDS At The White House

I almost threw up.
Trump Puts On Disgusting Display While Hosting KIDS At The White House
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoMay 5, 2026

During today's Oval Office visit with a group of children surrounding Trump after he announced the return of the Presidential Fitness Test, the unhinged president launched into disgusting and despicable tangents against the Trans community.

It was bad enough seeing these kids huddled around Trump as photo-op pawns. At the same time, he attacked President Barack Obama, Iran, nuclear weapons, voting rights, election fraud nonsense, the Save Act, and golfing -- most of which they were too young to understand.

Trump's insanity was highlighted by his attacks on the trans community, which were revolting and sickening.

TRUMP: And they have to cheat, you know, in all fairness to the Democrats.

When you have men and women's sports, when you have open borders, when you have transgender mutilization (SIC), don't listen to this case of your children, of your children, transgender mutilization of your children for everyone.

When you have policies like that, you have to cheat.

It's the only way they can win. And we shouldn't allow them to cheat. And we should terminate the filibuster, because if they get the chance, they'll do it in the first hour back.

HE SAID THAT TO KIDS?!!! Mr. Pedophile Pal shouldn't be anywhere near kids to begin with, but certainly not with crap language like that. Parents work hard to help their kids be kind and accepting, not spewing whatever hateful bullshit comes to mind.

There should be a universal restraining order against Trump being that close and speaking to underage kids.

(Karoli Kuns contributed to this article)

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