Election Fraud Found In South Dakota! Guess Which Party

Alert Todd Blanche! Sober up, Kash Patel! They need to send every available agent to South Dakota, where they found real-life election fraud!

Of course, I'm being facetious. They won't do anything because it's a Republican who has been charged with forging nomination papers.

The alleged fraudster is State Senator Tom Pischke, and he has been charged with forging 16 nomination papers for precinct committeemen and precinct committeewomen, who would be acting as delegates at the state convention.

The first really strange thing is that he didn't even have to cheat. He ran unopposed in the June 2 primary. Some opined that he allegedly committed the fraud because he felt the county party was not fascist enough.

Another remarkable thing is how they traced the crime back to Pischke:

Shortly thereafter, detectives obtained video footage of a vehicle dropping something off at the Dell Rapids Post Office. The video only showed the driver’s hand and wasn’t clear enough to show what was placed in the box, the court documents say, but it was clear enough to show three of the numbers on the vehicle’s license plate and the vehicle’s make, model, and approximate year: a 2000-2005 Chevy Impala. There’s only one Chevy Impala in South Dakota of that vintage with a license plate number bearing the three characters seen in the video, and it’s registered to Pischke. The South Dakota Forensic Lab, meanwhile, analyzed the envelopes and found DNA from three people. The “major contributor” of DNA was “consistent” with Pischke.

Pischke has already canceled going to the state convention. If convicted, he faces four years in prison and, because he's being charged with a felony, would lose his seat in the state senate.

I'm sure once they sober up, Patel enough, he'll be all over social media bragging about it. Right?