Trump Doesn't Know What Passports Are Used For

At this point, you have to ask yourself: who is this special commemorative passport for? Perhaps it's a special "Trump passport" for sex tourists traveling abroad? A pedophile passport, if you will.

Whatever the case, it's clear that Trump doesn't know how passports are used. What's less clear is why this man is still in office.

Source: Daily Beast

Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a new commemorative passport that quickly sparked confusion online, with critics questioning whether the President understands what a passport is actually for. The President shared a sneak peek of what he called the "U.S.A.'s New Passport" on Truth Social, revealing a commemorative America250 design with a distinctly Trumpian twist. "The U.S.A.'s New Passport, which says, 'Welcome, but be good!' President DJT," he wrote. A U.S. passport is issued to American citizens for international travel and is not a visa, green card, or citizenship document. It is not used to admit foreign visitors to the country, as many pointed out.

Obvious to anyone with a brain, but not to Trump or the people who work for him.

Ummmm … US passports are used by US citizens traveling abroad.



Welcome to what? pic.twitter.com/9Z3eqxkqxu — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) June 26, 2026

Even God was not amused.

YOU FUCKING MORON.



Passports are for U.S. citizens traveling abroad.



They are not for people who are 'welcomed'. They are for people already here.



Just melt into sludge already. https://t.co/OcnIyFknzp — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 26, 2026

Maybe this is the case.