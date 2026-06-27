Trump Doesn't Know What Passports Are Used For

"Welcome, but be good," Trump wrote on Truth Social while announcing a new limited-edition passport with him on it.
Trump Doesn't Know What Passports Are Used For
Credit: Truth Social
By Ed ScarceJune 27, 2026

At this point, you have to ask yourself: who is this special commemorative passport for? Perhaps it's a special "Trump passport" for sex tourists traveling abroad? A pedophile passport, if you will.

Whatever the case, it's clear that Trump doesn't know how passports are used. What's less clear is why this man is still in office.

Source: Daily Beast

Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a new commemorative passport that quickly sparked confusion online, with critics questioning whether the President understands what a passport is actually for.

The President shared a sneak peek of what he called the "U.S.A.'s New Passport" on Truth Social, revealing a commemorative America250 design with a distinctly Trumpian twist.

"The U.S.A.'s New Passport, which says, 'Welcome, but be good!' President DJT," he wrote.

A U.S. passport is issued to American citizens for international travel and is not a visa, green card, or citizenship document. It is not used to admit foreign visitors to the country, as many pointed out.

Obvious to anyone with a brain, but not to Trump or the people who work for him.

Even God was not amused.

Maybe this is the case.

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