Fauci Calls BS On Right Wing 'Covid Passport' Freakout

Holy shite, the party of Benghazi Benghazi Benghazi Fast and Furious Solyndra Uranium One Vince Foster Christmas card list tan suit Seth Rich baby Parts her emails Sidney Blumenthal secret lesbian and the TARMAC is now freaking out about "Covid Passports"?

Yes, yes they are.

The latest fear-mongering on the Right looks like this: Biden and his jack-booted thugs are going to FORCE YOU to carry a Covid Passport to go to any sporting event or concert, local bar or day-care center. It's left-wing authoritarianism!!!

And the mainstream media reports on "the Covid Passport controversy" and they win the news cycle with their lie.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is even *putting a stop to it* with an Executive! Order!

Texans shouldn't be required to show proof of vaccination & reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives.



I issued an Executive Order that prohibits government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas.



Don't tread on our personal freedoms. pic.twitter.com/weTbz4FKyH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 6, 2021

So is Ron! DeSantis! (of course he is)

Doctor Anthony Fauci appeared on the Politico Dispatch podcast to pour cold water on the fake fire.

"I doubt that the federal government will be the main mover of a vaccine passport concept," said Fauci, "We may be involved in making sure things are done fairly and equitably, but I doubt if the federal government is going to be the leading element of that."

CBS News notes that New York has a VOLUNTARY app that lets you as an INDIVIDUAL carry proof of vaccination on your phone, and other states are considering issuing some sort of proof so if a concert venue WANTS to insist on vaccines they can do it. Not exactly Joe Biden standing at the gate of your personal freedom.