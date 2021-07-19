Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Hypocrites At Fox News Implement Vaccine Passport For Employees

Well, if it isn't Fox News itself implementing the dreaded "Vaccine Passport" for its very own employees! Might they be quietly encouraging their own people to be getting vaccinated, and self-declaring?
By Aliza Worthington
Hypocrites At Fox News Implement Vaccine Passport For Employees
Image from: Flickr/JohnnySilvercloud

Well, well, well.

Lookie here at Fox News, providing its employees with an incentive to self-report that they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19!

According to CNN, Fox's email to employees said, "providing this information to FOX will assist the company with space planning and contact tracing."

Not only that, the process has been given the name "Fox Clear Pass," and provides the following incentive for complying: "You no longer are required to complete your daily health screening through WorkCare/WorkMatters."

Waitaminute, that's not a...not...a

VACCINE PASSPORT, IS IT???

That's right kids, Fox News has instituted the dreaded vAcCiNe pAsSpOrT — the thing it has spent hundreds of on-air hours, millions of dollars, and god only knows how many lives against which to whip up public outrage and fear. A system which, they screeched, if implemented, surely foretold the downfall of civilization, or at least the implementation of Authoritarian Communism and mandatory liberal lattes.

(Sidenote: "Fox Clear Pass" was the working name for their plan for letting white people through security, but they ended up naming that one "Fox Pale Pass," so luckily, "Fox Clear Pass" was still available for the vaccine passport program.)

How long before they start saying they've been in favor of the vaccine all along? We already see them slowly steering the ship in that direction...the Doocy Duo being among the most prominent to make an about face. First Papa Steve is claiming on air that the vaccine keeps you from dying from COVID, and now Baby Petey is pushing Jen Psaki about when Pres. Biden will appear WITH the failed blogger to tout the vaccine's safety and efficacy.

Is't possible they're just now realizing that killing off one's own audience is sh*tty for the bottom line? They don't get to ride the coattails of Biden's success with implementing the vaccine, not when they cheer missing the goal. Not when they suddenly discover that killing off all the anti-vaxxers and anti-mask COVIDiots for ratings might leave fewer of them alive to vote for Republicans and the QAnon Deranged in the midterms.

Nope, nope, nope.

Vaccine passports at Fox News. Breathe it in, people. Smells like hypocrisy and defeat.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team