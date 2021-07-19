Hypocrites At Fox News Implement Vaccine Passport For Employees

Well, well, well.

Lookie here at Fox News, providing its employees with an incentive to self-report that they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19!

According to CNN, Fox's email to employees said, "providing this information to FOX will assist the company with space planning and contact tracing."

Not only that, the process has been given the name "Fox Clear Pass," and provides the following incentive for complying: "You no longer are required to complete your daily health screening through WorkCare/WorkMatters."

Waitaminute, that's not a...not...a

VACCINE PASSPORT, IS IT???

That's right kids, Fox News has instituted the dreaded vAcCiNe pAsSpOrT — the thing it has spent hundreds of on-air hours, millions of dollars, and god only knows how many lives against which to whip up public outrage and fear. A system which, they screeched, if implemented, surely foretold the downfall of civilization, or at least the implementation of Authoritarian Communism and mandatory liberal lattes.

(Sidenote: "Fox Clear Pass" was the working name for their plan for letting white people through security, but they ended up naming that one "Fox Pale Pass," so luckily, "Fox Clear Pass" was still available for the vaccine passport program.)

How long before they start saying they've been in favor of the vaccine all along? We already see them slowly steering the ship in that direction...the Doocy Duo being among the most prominent to make an about face. First Papa Steve is claiming on air that the vaccine keeps you from dying from COVID, and now Baby Petey is pushing Jen Psaki about when Pres. Biden will appear WITH the failed blogger to tout the vaccine's safety and efficacy.

Is't possible they're just now realizing that killing off one's own audience is sh*tty for the bottom line? They don't get to ride the coattails of Biden's success with implementing the vaccine, not when they cheer missing the goal. Not when they suddenly discover that killing off all the anti-vaxxers and anti-mask COVIDiots for ratings might leave fewer of them alive to vote for Republicans and the QAnon Deranged in the midterms.

Nope, nope, nope.

Vaccine passports at Fox News. Breathe it in, people. Smells like hypocrisy and defeat.