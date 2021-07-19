Psaki Bomb: Trump Won't Get 'Embroidered Invite' To Promote Vaccine

The seditious former ex-president has finally and unabashedly joined QAnon and the anti-vaxers by sowing mistrust and discontent about the vaccines that he bragged he created.

Greg Sargent writes, "The former president said in a statement Sunday, referring to President Biden. “They don’t trust the election results, and they certainly don’t trust the Fake News.”

"There you have it: Trump is telling his supporters that they are correct not to trust the federal government on vaccines, because this sentiment should flow naturally from their suspicion that the election was stolen from him. Expressing the former has been magically transformed into a way to show fealty to the latter."

The former guy is holding hostage his voters and I believe the vaccine-resistant MAGA cultists will only get worse moving forward.

Meanwhile on Fox News, you have White House press troll Peter Doocy actually asking Jen Psaki if President Biden would ask Traitor Trump to do a PSA with him to get vaccinated.

Doesn't this idiot read or even take a moment of time to see what's happening around him?

Doocy asked, "Would President Biden call (Trump) and say 'I need your help let's cut a PSA' and tell people to go do it. (get vaccinated)

Psaki refused to take the bait as he was chumming the waters, and said, "We've seen almost every former president play a role in putting out a PSA, making sure people understood people in the country the vaccine is safe and effective."

“We don’t believe that requires an embroidered invitation to be a part of, but certainly, any role of anyone who has a platform where they can provide information to the public that the vaccine is safe, it is effective, we don’t see this as a political issue. We’d certainly welcome that engagement.” Psaki stated.

Trump hasn't done a single PSA promoting COVID vaccines at all and instead hid the fact that he and his wife were vaccinated in January after he was severely infected with COVID in October of 2020.

Sargent observes, "It’s bad enough that Trump has now recast the question of whether to trust the federal government on vaccines as a proxy for whether the election was stolen from him. What makes this worse is that other Republicans are playing a version of this game."

I wrote yesterday about Sen. Cassidy, a freaking medical doctor, who claimed Biden was too partisan to even try and discuss taking the vaccine because nobody trusts them.

"[Biden] depicting himself as uber-partisan," Cassidy said. "That's the way to communicate, through your physician, your nurse, etc...not through some uber-partisan person who asked us trust him except when they are making incredibly partisan statements." he said.

Here's a very scary thought: "As my Post colleague James Downie puts it, this passivity from GOP leaders leads inevitably to the conclusion that at best, “they see this [death] toll as acceptable.”

The GOP and the right-wing media are killing people in order to make sure Republican voters believe the BIG Lie in order to set up the next election cycle.

It's sick.

Editor's Note (Frances Langum): The White House Press needs to get their heads outta their butts.