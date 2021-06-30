Psaki Smacks Doocy: 'Actions Speak Louder Than Words'

Resident Fox News White House press troll Peter Doocy got slapped hard by Jen Psaki after he pretended words are stronger than actions when it comes to funding police departments.

Doocy named a few Democratic representatives who have used the 'defund the police' moniker as proof that the entire Democratic party wants to get rid of police all over the country.

"I think most people would argue that actions are more important than words, would you say?" Psaki shot back.

Doocy tried to defend Mitch McConnell's louder-than-words refusal to vote for the Rescue Plan Act, which would have allocated billions of dollars to fund law enforcement across this country, using the age-old government spending excuse.

"Again, I think actions speak louder than words, Peter," she repeated.

"So, if you oppose funding for the cops -- something that was dramatically cut by the prior administration and many Republicans supported -- and then you vote against the bill that has funding for the cops program, we can let other people evaluate what that means," she explained.

"It doesn't require them to speak to it or to shout it out. Their actions speak for themselves." Mic drop. Fists bumps all around.

Jen Psaki had an easy rebuke for this troll. It was like him serving a 70 mile-per-hour ball down the center of the court to Serena Williams or Djokovic. (I'm a Federer fan)

Republicans are using law enforcement as a wedge issue against the Biden administration, which is why the constant whines about "defund the police" coming from the mouths of subservient QAnon cultists is absurd.

Republicans have no respect for the police, as is obvious from the way they have tried to rewrite the January 6th insurrection.