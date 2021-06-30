2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Psaki Smacks Doocy: 'Actions Speak Louder Than Words'

Resident Fox News White House press troll Peter Doocy got slapped hard by Jen Psaki after he pretended words are stronger than actions when it comes to funding police departments.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Resident Fox News White House press troll Peter Doocy got slapped hard by Jen Psaki after he pretended words are stronger than actions when it comes to funding police departments.

Doocy named a few Democratic representatives who have used the 'defund the police' moniker as proof that the entire Democratic party wants to get rid of police all over the country.

"I think most people would argue that actions are more important than words, would you say?" Psaki shot back.

Doocy tried to defend Mitch McConnell's louder-than-words refusal to vote for the Rescue Plan Act, which would have allocated billions of dollars to fund law enforcement across this country, using the age-old government spending excuse.

"Again, I think actions speak louder than words, Peter," she repeated.

"So, if you oppose funding for the cops -- something that was dramatically cut by the prior administration and many Republicans supported -- and then you vote against the bill that has funding for the cops program, we can let other people evaluate what that means," she explained.

"It doesn't require them to speak to it or to shout it out. Their actions speak for themselves." Mic drop. Fists bumps all around.

Jen Psaki had an easy rebuke for this troll. It was like him serving a 70 mile-per-hour ball down the center of the court to Serena Williams or Djokovic. (I'm a Federer fan)

Republicans are using law enforcement as a wedge issue against the Biden administration, which is why the constant whines about "defund the police" coming from the mouths of subservient QAnon cultists is absurd.

Republicans have no respect for the police, as is obvious from the way they have tried to rewrite the January 6th insurrection.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team