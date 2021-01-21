Jen Psaki Smacks Down Peter Doocy’s Gotcha Impeachment Question

The only time anyone on Fox cares about unifying the country is when they want everyone to fall in line with conservatives. So you know that Doocy, Fox’s new White House correspondent, was really going for a MAGA moment when he pretended to be interested in Biden’s desire to unify the country:

DOOCY: If President Biden wants the theme of his presidency to be unifying the country, does he think that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should drop a potentially divisive senate impeachment trial?

Psaki didn’t miss a beat as she put Doocy in his place with grace and ease.

PSAKI: He spoke today, as you all saw, about unity in his inaugural address and the importance of unity and bringing the country together, and the resolve of the American people in helping to get through this moment. We are confident, though, that just like the American people can, the Senate can also multitask and they can do their constitutional duty while continuing to conduct the business of the American people. And his view is that the way to bring the country together is to address the problems we’re facing. And so that means getting this COVID relief package through, having Democrats and Republicans take a serious look at that and have conversations with each other about how to move it forward, and he’s going to leave the mechanics, the timing and the specifics of how Congress moves forward on impeachment to them.

Next, Doocy tried to make Biden an over-the-hill, lame duck president before his first day in office was over. Psaki swatted that effort down, too:

DOOCY: And a quick follow-up: On President Trump’s inauguration day, he filed paperwork to run for reelection, same day. Does President Biden have any plans to do that today, late, or in the coming days? PSAKI: I will say, having talked to him today, his focus is not on politics, it is on getting to work and solving the problems of the American people. And as he noted on the campaign, he will wait until some time into his first term to speak more about his political plans moving forward.

A few weeks ago, I wrote that Psaki seemed fully prepared to take on Fox News, Newsmax and OANN. Although she was not likely going to tolerate any BS from them, she did expect to have “a little fun” with them, she said. Today, she gave us a first look at how she'll do it.