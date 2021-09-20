Jen Psaki Smacks Down Peter Doocy's Nasty Racist Refugee Question

It sure was a lovely break, having Peter Doocy absent from the White House press briefings, though Emerald Robinson filled in as l'idiot du jour. Nothing lasts forever, though, and he's back. Today, Doocy demanded to know why we weren't demanding immigrants showing up at our southern border be vaccinated, or have proof of a negative COVID test.

"That's the policy for people who fly into the country, so why if somebody walks into the country right across the river, does somebody ask them to see their vaccination card?" he whined.

As always, Jen Psaki exhibited the patience of Job, answering, ""Let me explain to you again, Peter, how our process works."

The "again" in that sentence spoke volumes.

"As individuals come across the border and they are both assessed for whether they have any symptoms. If they have symptoms, the intention is for them to be quarantined. That is our process."

"But they're here," Doocy declared. "What's the difference?"

Um...so are millions of AMERICANS who have a free vaccine at their disposal and refuse to get it, Doocy. THEY'RE here, too, only they're WHITE citizens with freedom of movement, insisting on their right to spread the deadly Delta variant to whomever they please.

"It's not the same thing," Psaki told him, appearing to wish Emerald Robinson was there instead. "These are individuals, as we've noted and has been discussed, we are expelling individuals based on Title 42 because of COVID, because we want to prevent a scenario where large numbers of people are gathering, posing a threat to the community and also to the migrants themselves."

You know, like a responsible, functioning government might. One who follows CDC guidance, as Psaki pointed out.

"So those are the policies that we've put in place," she added, "because the CDC continues to recommend Title 42 be in place, given we're facing a global pandemic."

If Doocy was so concerned about the spread of COVID, he would get on his own damn network and tell their viewers they need to get vaccinated YESTERDAY, so that they might stop being the vectors of death and disease they seem intent on being. He doesn't give a rat's ass about COVID protocols at the border. He's just using it as an excuse to whine about Black and brown people.