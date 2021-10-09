Politics
Psaki Smacks Down Doocy's Absurd Hospital Staffing Question

No, Peter, hospitals aren't having a tough time because of the vaccine mandate, you frikkin' pinecone.
By Aliza Worthington
First Peter Doocy accuses Pres. Joe Biden of "trying to strongarm [a] hospital into admitting his friend over other people in need." After Jen Psaki squashes that stupidity like a bloated mosquito, he continues with this gem.

"And do you know if this particular hospital might have been having staffing shortages because they have a vaccine mandate and maybe some folks have had to leave because they didn’t want to get vaccinated?"

As usual, Psaki doesn't even require a blink to call him on that ridiculous nonsense.

"I would love for you to account for me where that is the issue at -- over -- more so than the number of unvaccinated who are filling emergency rooms, filling ICU beds. That is the problem in hospitals across the country."

Doocy is such a supercilious and unknowledgeable piece of driftwood, he demonstrates in each briefing why he and Fox are a perfect fit.

Twitter, in its infinite wisdom, agrees with me.

