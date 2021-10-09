Psaki Smacks Down Doocy's Absurd Hospital Staffing Question

First Peter Doocy accuses Pres. Joe Biden of "trying to strongarm [a] hospital into admitting his friend over other people in need." After Jen Psaki squashes that stupidity like a bloated mosquito, he continues with this gem.

"And do you know if this particular hospital might have been having staffing shortages because they have a vaccine mandate and maybe some folks have had to leave because they didn’t want to get vaccinated?"

As usual, Psaki doesn't even require a blink to call him on that ridiculous nonsense.

"I would love for you to account for me where that is the issue at -- over -- more so than the number of unvaccinated who are filling emergency rooms, filling ICU beds. That is the problem in hospitals across the country."

Doocy: Do you know if this hospital might have been having staffing shortages because they have a vaccine mandate

Psaki: I would love for you to account to me where that is the issue more so than the number of unvaccinated who are filling emergency rooms and ICU beds pic.twitter.com/ImB6TPMFxR — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2021

Doocy is such a supercilious and unknowledgeable piece of driftwood, he demonstrates in each briefing why he and Fox are a perfect fit.

Twitter, in its infinite wisdom, agrees with me.

Steve Doocy is the guy who at 3:00pm on a Friday when the bell rings, reminds the teacher to give the class homework and then gets chased all the way home from school. — Real S M Williams (@SMariaWilliams1) October 8, 2021

The truth, honesty, intelligence, unscripted wit, not coasting on nepotism, etc., all positive qualities are his kryptonite. — Hulkling 🧩 #GetVaxxed ✨ #WearAMask ✨ #BLM 🙌🏿 (@HulklingAwYeah) October 8, 2021