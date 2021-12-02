Psaki Obliterates Doocy's Absurd COVID Blame Game

Peeter Doocy just loves teeing them up for Jen Psaki, and today he gave her a two-fer. He, once again, twisted Biden's words in a blatantly dishonest attempt to blame Biden for COVID deaths that are clearly Trump's responsibility.

"In 2020, when roughly 220,000 Americans had already died of COVID, Joe Biden said about Trump, 'Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.'" Doocy said. "Is that still the standard, now that more Americans have died under President Biden than president Trump?"

Well, yeah, it's still the standard, because Trump is actually responsible for more of the deaths under Biden's watch than Biden is. Please, allow Jen Psaki to eludicate.

"Well, I think the fundamental question here is, 'What are you doing here to save lives and to protect people?' And the former president was suggesting people inject bleach," she began. "He apparently, reportedly, didn't even share with people that he was going to interact with that he had tested positive for COVID himself," she continued.

The Psaki Bombs weren't done falling, yet.

"He continued to provide a forum for misinformation, which probably led to people not getting, taking steps forward to protect themselves, to wear masks, to eventually get vaccinated," she correctly reminded Doocy. "This president has made the vaccine widely available, he's relied on the advice of his health and medical experts, and he is trying to be a part of solving this crisis, and getting the pandemic under control, and I think there's a stark difference between their approaches."

You think? There's a difference between trying to kill people, or convince people a worldwide pandemic is actually a hoax, or that scientists don't know what they're talking about and trying to make sure everyone has access to reliable medical information and free vaccines?

I think it's fair to say that every voluntarily unvaccinated person in America who dies from COVID can be labeled Trump's responsibility. Okay, wait, maybe that's not completely fair. Those deaths are Fox's responsibility, too.