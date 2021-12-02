Psaki Obliterates Doocy's Absurd COVID Blame Game

Watch Jen Psaki destroy Peter Doocy like a hot knife slices through butter. Apologies to butter.
By Aliza WorthingtonDecember 2, 2021

Peeter Doocy just loves teeing them up for Jen Psaki, and today he gave her a two-fer. He, once again, twisted Biden's words in a blatantly dishonest attempt to blame Biden for COVID deaths that are clearly Trump's responsibility.

"In 2020, when roughly 220,000 Americans had already died of COVID, Joe Biden said about Trump, 'Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.'" Doocy said. "Is that still the standard, now that more Americans have died under President Biden than president Trump?"

Well, yeah, it's still the standard, because Trump is actually responsible for more of the deaths under Biden's watch than Biden is. Please, allow Jen Psaki to eludicate.

"Well, I think the fundamental question here is, 'What are you doing here to save lives and to protect people?' And the former president was suggesting people inject bleach," she began. "He apparently, reportedly, didn't even share with people that he was going to interact with that he had tested positive for COVID himself," she continued.

The Psaki Bombs weren't done falling, yet.

"He continued to provide a forum for misinformation, which probably led to people not getting, taking steps forward to protect themselves, to wear masks, to eventually get vaccinated," she correctly reminded Doocy. "This president has made the vaccine widely available, he's relied on the advice of his health and medical experts, and he is trying to be a part of solving this crisis, and getting the pandemic under control, and I think there's a stark difference between their approaches."

You think? There's a difference between trying to kill people, or convince people a worldwide pandemic is actually a hoax, or that scientists don't know what they're talking about and trying to make sure everyone has access to reliable medical information and free vaccines?

I think it's fair to say that every voluntarily unvaccinated person in America who dies from COVID can be labeled Trump's responsibility. Okay, wait, maybe that's not completely fair. Those deaths are Fox's responsibility, too.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue