Looks Like Liar-In-Chief Tried To Give Biden COVID

Donald Trump is flipping out today after his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed that the liar-in-chief tested positive for COVID days before his presidential debate with Joe Biden and never revealed it.

This covid denialism put the life of candidate Biden, as well as every person involved in staging the event, at risk.

Earlier this morning, Susie wrote, Trump Tested Covid Positive Before Biden Debate, Not After

Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first debate against Joe Biden, the former president’s fourth and last chief of staff has revealed in a new book. Mark Meadows also writes that though he knew each candidate was required “to test negative for the virus within seventy-two hours of the start time … Nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there.”

Instead of revealing what had happened Trump hid the fact he tested positive and negative and purposefully came late to the debate so he couldn't be tested before the presidential debate took place.

Remember, as reported by Chris Wallace, Trump may have cheated because he and his family arrived too late to be tested before the debate.

That was obviously planned. And what angered many was that his family refused to wear masks.

WALLACE: It also turns out that Tuesday afternoon, when the president and his team came in for a walkthrough, up on the stage, with the president and all of his top people looking at the podium, looking at the lighting, what the arrangement was going to be, that none of them were wearing masks. I can tell you … members of the commission were not especially happy with the fact that the presidential party was not wearing a mask. There seems to have been a disregard for the risks of this virus.

On October 1st, Trump admitted he and Melania had COVID.

When Trump was immediately flown to Walter Reed, any savvy political observer knew Trump had COVID during the debate.

I wrote this on October 15, 2020:

Donald Trump hemmed, and hawed, and refused to answer directly to NBC's Savannah Guthrie opening Town Hall question: Did he know he was infected the day of the first presidential debate? This is crazy. Not only did Trump say he had 'no idea' if he was infectious when he debated Joe Biden, he wouldn't even tell the American people how many tests he took for COVID, when he first tested positive, and when he first tested negative. And you wonder why the pandemic has continued to spread and grow at an alarming rate? And remember what Chris Wallace told us: Trump arrived too late to be tested for coronavirus at the first presidential debate. Having Trump partake in an honor system is like asking Jeffrey Dahmer not to eat the people he's putting in his freezer.

This is how close Trump was to now President Biden.

This is how close Trump and Biden stood during their first debate, which took place days after Trump tested positive for Covid according to his then-chief of staff pic.twitter.com/FgSANElxFD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 1, 2021

What's hysterical is that in October, Trump gave Meadows an incredible endorsement of his new book and said it would make " an incredible Christmas present."

But in a statement today, Trump called Meadows' book allegations "fake news."

“The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate.”

This makes me wonder if Trump tried to purposefully infect Joe Biden during the debate.

Either way, Trump was THE real cancer when the pandemic took hold of the world.