BREAKING: Donald And Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus

Donald Trump, the biggest COVID denier in the country, has tested positive for the virus. Melania Trump also tested positive.

Trump tweet:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

White House statement:

White House releases a letter from the president’s physician about his positive coronavirus test. pic.twitter.com/2S2k1jBJ6n — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 2, 2020

The Trumps tested positive after Hope Hicks was diagnosed Wednesday night after traveling with Trump to the debate and then to Minnesota for a rally yesterday. Hopefully they didn't spread the virus to attendees at the debate.

Reminder: Donald Trump is a 74-year old obese man with preexisting conditions who has a terrible diet and does little to no exercise (tweeting is not exercise).

Trump at the Al Smith Dinner, hours before testing positive for COVID:



"I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight." pic.twitter.com/JusxOzhmSt — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 2, 2020

UPDATE:

Hallie Jackson reports that Jim Jordan, exposed maskless to Hicks and both Trumps who now have Covid, is declining to quarantine. This feels like a sequel to Idiocracy. — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) October 2, 2020

UPDATE 2: (Karoli) Fox News' Shannon Bream noted that Amy Coney Barrett spent a lot of time with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Thursday. Will she need to quarantine too or will they just barrel on with this nomination? And this...