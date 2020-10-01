Politics
BREAKING: Donald And Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus

7 months after Donald Trump declared COVID a hoax, he has tested positive.
By Red Painter
Donald Trump, the biggest COVID denier in the country, has tested positive for the virus. Melania Trump also tested positive.

Trump tweet:

White House statement:

The Trumps tested positive after Hope Hicks was diagnosed Wednesday night after traveling with Trump to the debate and then to Minnesota for a rally yesterday. Hopefully they didn't spread the virus to attendees at the debate.

Reminder: Donald Trump is a 74-year old obese man with preexisting conditions who has a terrible diet and does little to no exercise (tweeting is not exercise).

UPDATE:

UPDATE 2: (Karoli) Fox News' Shannon Bream noted that Amy Coney Barrett spent a lot of time with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Thursday. Will she need to quarantine too or will they just barrel on with this nomination? And this...

