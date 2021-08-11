Psaki Chokes Off Doocy's Effort To Blame Vax Hesitancy On Biden

The thing which every question from Peter Doocy lacks. Image from: Merriam-Webster

Peter Doocy is so bad at context, and it trips him up with every question he asks in Our Goddess Of Patience And Restraint Jen Psaki's briefing room. Psaki explains things to our resident Fox toddler with the stinging rebuke of not only his question, but his pathetic attempt to lay blame for vaccine hesitancy at the feet of Pres. Joe Biden, while trying to extract praise for The Former Guy's COVID response.

Baby Doocy asks, "As the president tries to reach unvaccinated Americans, has he given any thought to the possibility that he may have created some vaccine hesitancy when, last year around this time, the previous administration was rushing to get a vaccine authorized, and the now-president said, 'I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump, and at this moment, the American people can't, either.'"

Right, because the people who are still vaccine-hesitant or outright AGAINST the vaccine (majority Republicans) were hanging on Biden's ever word last year? Or might suddenly remember what Biden said last year and decide to listen to that guidance and discount whatever words TFG might utter in favor of the vaccines now? What the f*ck kind of pretzel logic is this crap?

Psaki answered, "Well, I think it's safe to say he still doesn't trust Donald Trump, so that hasn't changed, but he does trust scientists, he does trust data experts, and he does trust the people leading the CDC, the FDA, which is the gold standard of approval for vaccines. I'd also note, because this question often comes up, that the president has repeatedly given credit to scientists and experts from the prior administration, even as recently as just a few weeks ago, for their role in moving the vaccines forward."

Not good enough, apparently, for his stunted alleged brain, Doocy doubled down.

"Yes, but at the time, when Donald Trump is out there saying, 'We're gonna have a vaccine out there in the next couple of weeks, the next couple of months,' and Joe Biden is out on the campaign trail saying, 'Don't trust Donald Trump,' did that create any kind of vaccine hesitancy?"

(NARRATOR VOICE: TFG was wrong about when the vaccine would be available, too, by about a year...)

"Not that we've seen in the data," answered Psaki, again relying on the actual provable metrics. "I would note at the time, just for context, the former president was also suggesting that people inject versions of poison into their veins to cure COVID. So I think that's a relevant point."

Those were the days, eh?