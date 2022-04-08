Fox And Friends Goes On Anti-VAX Screed

On Fox and Friends earlier today, Kilmeade and company were particularly unhinged. They decided to spend their morning railing against vaccinations for COVID because people are still testing positive...

...including, of course, Democrats Jen Psaki and Nancy Pelosi.

Brian Kilmeade was really agitated, making a number of false claims about COVID vaccines, as he has been doing that throughout President Biden's administration.

Kilmeade claimed monoclonal antibodies was a sort of cure, but he purposefully left out that it is not effective on the Omicron variant.

Kilmeade then whined that a Pfizer Zpac pill has already been approved and ready for use, but Biden is refusing to mass-produce them.

That is a lie.

Merck, and Pfizer have just developed the new treatments and are waiting on the FDA.

"And you tell us the vaccine works," Kilmeade yelled.

He continued, "But then you stop talking about it and everybody is testing positive for it like, Jen Psaki-- four shots!"

Ainsley Earhardt agreed.

"So you wonder why people are having doubts about this whole two-year torture," Kilmeade screamed.

When Trump was in office, Fox News never had any doubts.

Earhardt said Speaker Pelosi has the virus but is "asymptomatic." That's because she has been vaccinated and boosted, idiots.

Talk about rewriting history to appease your anti-vax crowd.

Vaccines are very good at protecting Americans from getting COVID, but when the virus mutated into Delta and omicron variants, they weren't as effective in protecting a person from contracting it.

What the vaccines did accomplish, quite accurately, is to protect you from getting very sick, hospitalized and dead.

Kilmeade and Fox News understand this, but would rather be a funnel for QAnon bulls**t, than tell the truth to their viewers.

PS. All three hosts live and work under the Fox News office-wide vaccine mandate.