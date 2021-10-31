Politics
Anti-vax Nurse Escorted Out Of Kaiser Permanente For Refusing Vaccine

A nurse who claims to have a religious objection to vaccines went viral over the weekend after she claimed to lose her job at Kaiser Permanente.
In a video that had been viewed over a million times on Twitter, the nurse says she is being escorted out of the building by security because she refused the Covid-19 vaccine.

"I am being escorted out of Kaiser Permanente hospital for my religious beliefs because I don't want to get the jab," she explains. "And I asked all day for someone to explain to me why my sincerely held religious beliefs are not good enough for Kaiser. And no one was able to do that for me. So now they're escorting me out because I wanted an answer and I'm not leaving without an answer."

"I'm willing to lose my safety, security, my house, everything for freedom," she adds. "I want you to think about that."

As the video continues for over five minutes, a security guard can be seen following the woman as she exits the hospital and walks to her vehicle.

