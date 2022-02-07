Ted Cruz Diverts Time To Canadian Truckers' Anti-Vax Campaign As Winter Storm Pounds Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced on Sunday that he is pushing for an investigation into GoFundMe for Canadian truckers despite a winter storm that is pounding the senator's state.
By DavidFebruary 7, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced on Sunday that he is pushing for an investigation into GoFundMe for Canadian truckers despite a winter storm that is pounding the senator's state.

During an interview on Fox News, Cruz said that he had taken up the cause of Canadian truckers who oppose vaccine mandates after GoFundMe froze $10 million of their funds.

For its part, GoFundMe has said the page for the Canadian truckers was taken down due to misinformation about vaccines. The company said that all donations would be refunded within 7-10 business days.

"It is theft on the part of GoFundMe," Cruz declared on Fox News. "Let me say the Canadian truckers are heroes. They are patriots and they are marching for your freedom and for my freedom. They are -- those truck drivers -- God bless them. They're defending Canada but they're defending America as well. That is courage on display, that the government doesn't have the right to force you to comply to their arbitrary mandates."

Cruz went on to reveal that he has asked the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate GoFundMe on behalf of the Canadian truckers.

"Because when people gave money, they gave money under the promise it would go to the Freedom Convoy, not to whatever left-leaning political ideology GoFundMe and other Silicon Valley companies support," he ranted. "They are deceiving consumers and it is wrong."

There is no evidence GoFundMe committed "theft" or is redirecting donations to "left-leaning" political causes.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue