Vancouver Mayor Fires Back At Ted Cruz Over Support For Anti-Vax Truckers

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), a former Canadian citizen, agitated for truckers to leave the people of Vancouver without food as a punishment for the government's Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The clash between Cruz and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart began after the mayor urged truckers protesting vaccine mandates to "make your point and go home."

"As the Mayor of a city with an over 95 per cent vaccination rate, my message to the convoy is this: Vancouver doesn’t want you here. Make your point and then go home."#vanpoli #covid19 pic.twitter.com/6b3SFYCyW7 — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) February 5, 2022

Although Cruz lives in Texas, he felt the need to weigh in on Canadian affairs.

"Mayor says 'Vancouver doesn’t want' truck drivers there," Cruz wrote on Twitter. "Folks might feel differently with empty shelves."

Folks might feel differently with empty shelves. https://t.co/hPWvzpiQWl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 5, 2022

On Sunday, the mayor fired back.

"Can someone tell @tedcruz our store shelves are fine thanks to the 90% of Canadian truckers who are fully vaccinated," Kennedy wrote on Twitter. "Too busy high-fiving all the awesome folks in #Vancouver that are helping push back against the #hateconvoy."