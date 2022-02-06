Vancouver Mayor Fires Back At Ted Cruz Over Support For Anti-Vax Truckers

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), a former Canadian citizen, agitated for truckers to leave the people of Vancouver without food as a punishment for the government's Covid-19 vaccine mandates.
By David
February 6, 2022

The clash between Cruz and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart began after the mayor urged truckers protesting vaccine mandates to "make your point and go home."

Although Cruz lives in Texas, he felt the need to weigh in on Canadian affairs.

"Mayor says 'Vancouver doesn’t want' truck drivers there," Cruz wrote on Twitter. "Folks might feel differently with empty shelves."

On Sunday, the mayor fired back.

"Can someone tell @tedcruz our store shelves are fine thanks to the 90% of Canadian truckers who are fully vaccinated," Kennedy wrote on Twitter. "Too busy high-fiving all the awesome folks in #Vancouver that are helping push back against the #hateconvoy."

