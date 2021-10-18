Jen Psaki Flips Doocy's Dishonest DOJ Question Back On Him

Peter Doocy is back in the White House briefing room after a week or two away, wasting no time in framing ridiculously dishonest questions for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to bat back at him.

"Why did the president break his promise about what cases the Justice Department should bring and not bring?" asked young Doocy with no regard for the lie he just told. The exchange he is referring to is one where a reporter asked him if subpoena dodgers should be prosecuted, to which Biden answered, "Yes." I would answer the same way and follow it up with an admonition that they should be held at Rikers in the awful conditions other prisoners face for far less severe crimes.

Jen Psaki, however, is more patient than I, so with great forbearance, she explained: "The president continues to believe that Jan. 6 was one of the darkest days in our democracy. He also continues to believe that the Department of Justice has the purview and the independence to make decisions about prosecutions."

Doocy was not having it, parrying with: "You say that that is his view but that is not what he said." NYA NA NA NA NA, SO THERE, JEN!!!

Again, it should be noted that what he said was "Yes" in response to a hypothetical question which did not involve any orders to the DOJ or calls for undermining democracy. It was a simple statement that reinforced the ideas of the rule of law and order for the country.

That point wasn't lost on Jen Psaki, either, who used the opportunity to take Doocy's ball and smash it right down on the young Foxified beneficiary of nepotism's little pin head. After some back and forth -- DID NOT! DID TOO! -- Jen quit playing with him and just let him have the consequences of his ill-thought gotcha question.

"Well, since you give me the opportunity," Psaki said evenly, "the former president used his office to incite an insurrection, he put political pressure on senior DOJ officials to propagate lies about the election to the point where they threatened to resign en masse. I think there's hardly a comparison there."

And that was the game, set and match. I'm sure Fox News will edit the video to just show him pounding on the same question and getting the same answer, but the fact remains that a simple "yes" answer to a question is a far cry from the corruption of the Department of Justice under the former so-called president.