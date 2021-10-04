Biden Isn't Biting Peter Doocy's Bait

During today's White House press conference about Republicans refusing to raise the debt ceiling, President Biden had the perfect response to Fox News troll Peter Doocy's try to get a re-playable sound bite.

Doocy usually gets Psaki bombed trying to troll the press secretary, but today was Biden's turn to make him look foolish.

Taking questions from the press, (hear that Joe Concha!) the focus was on the stalled Build back better agenda that Sen. Manchin and Sinema are holding up.

Biden refused to tell a reporter what Sinema's numbers are that she will support and then Doocy began yelling of camera.

To catch you up:

Senator Kyrsten Sinema got a taste of the anger being felt by her constituents when activists followed Sinema into a bathroom at Arizona State University, where they urged her to pass the reconciliation bill that she has held locked in negotiations.

For Manchin it was protesters from West Virginia rallied by kayaks and other boats in front of Sen. Joe Manchin's houseboat to demand he support the budget reconciliation bill.

"Mr. President, you're talking about how you have 48 Democratic votes right now," Doocy yelled. "The other two have been pressured over the weekend by activists. Joe Manchin had people on kayaks show up to his boat to yell at him. Senator Sinema last night was chased into a restroom. Do you think those tactics are crossing a line? "

Biden replied, “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody."

Ain't that the truth.

"The only people it doesn’t happen to are people who have Secret Service standing around them. It’s a part of the process,” Biden explained.

Trump attacked every politician viciously if they voted against or said an unkind word about his actions. Because of Trump, MAGA wanted to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In January, Trump incited an insurrection at the US Capitol, but a few protesters speaking up against two rogue Democratic Senators and it's Armageddon!

It's hilarious that Republicans are making believe that they suddenly care about the fee-fees of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Trying to derail the Build Back Better agenda that almost all Democrats in Congress support along with 70 percent of Americans gets them a gold star from Fox News.

The real question Doocy ought to be asking is why Republicans are filibustering everything instead of doing what people want them to do.