Jen Psaki Is Obviously Sick Of Peter Doocy's Bait

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki could be heard audibly sighing on Monday after Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy complained that President Joe Biden called Kyle Rittenhouse a "white supremacist."
By DavidNovember 16, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki could be heard audibly sighing on Monday after Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy complained that President Joe Biden called Kyle Rittenhouse a "white supremacist."

Doocy brought up the topic at the daily White House briefing.

"Why did President Biden suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse, on trial in Kenosha, is a white supremacist?" the Fox News correspondent wondered.

An audible sigh could be heard coming from Psaki's microphone. But she declined to address the Rittenhouse trial directly.

"What I can reiterate for you is the president's view that we shouldn't have -- broadly speaking -- vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons," she explained. "We shouldn't have opportunists corrupting peaceful protests by rioting and burning down the communities they claim to represent."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue