Doocy Desperate To Extract Apology From Biden To Rittenhouse

The privileged right-wing outrage machine is still working feverishly over Biden's use of a Kyle Rittenhouse photo in a campaign ad condemning white supremacy. Back in September 2020. Now, fourteen months later, Rittenhouse has been acquitted of shooting three people, killing two of them, in the situation he himself created and made dangerous, so the entire GOP is demanding Biden apologize for implying their golden killer boy might be racist. Sure, he killed two people protesting police brutality against Black and brown people, waved happily to police afterwards, and posed with members of the Proud Boys to celebrate, but does that mean he's racist?

How dare Biden do such a thing? On Tuesday, Peter Doocy was still tilting at windmills demanding an apology.

"Would the president ever apologize to the acquitted Kenosha shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting online and on TV that he is a white supremacist?" he asked Jen Psaki.

You can guess how indulgent she was of the idea.

"Well, let's be clear what we're talking about, here. This is about a campaign video released last year that used president Trump's own words during a debate, as he refused to condemn white supremacists and militia groups," she began. "President Trump, as we know from history, and as many of you covered, didn't just refuse to condemn militia groups on the debate stage, he actively encouraged them throughout his presidency. So, you know, what we've seen are the tragic consequences of that. When people think it's okay to take the law into their own hands, instead of allowing law enforcement to do its job, and the president believes in condemning hatred, division, and violence. That's exactly what was done in that video."

Still pursuing the dream of a Biden mea culpa, Doocy kept at it.

"But, if you're saying it was just a campaign video, it wasn't. The president also gave an interview where he said that Rittenhouse was part of a militia coming out of Illinois. 'Have you ever heard of this president,' referring to Trump, 'say one negative thing about white supremacists?' These are all things, none of this was proven in the trial, and Kyle Rittenhouse is saying that the president had actual malice in defaming his character. Is that what happened, here?" asked Doocy.

Doocy didn't seem too concerned about the defamation of the characters of the people Rittenhouse killed, which began nearly as soon as they died and continued right up until the trial's verdict last week, but that's not surprising. He also appeared very eager to give credence to this 18-year-old's assessment of Biden's motivation of malice, and completely disregard all the evidence that supported the president's implied characterization of Rittenhouse as a white supremacist.

Jen Psaki wouldn't allow it, though. She brought all that evidence right up in front of Doocy's beady little eyes.

The president spoke to the verdict last week," she said. "He has obviously condemned the hatred and division and violence we've seen around the country by groups like the Proud Boys, and groups that that individual has posed in photos with, but beyond that I'll leave it to his comments around the verdict."

It's so maddeningly on brand for Fox snowflakes to back the word of a freed teenaged white ammosexual killer. All Rittenhouse had to do was pretend to cry, and be white.