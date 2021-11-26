Lying Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Denies He Knew Proud Boys

Kyle Rittenhouse just can't help himself and keeps telling lies compulsively, even though he's no longer on trial:

Kyle Rittenhouse sat down with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield and claimed he was unaware the people he took a picture with in January were Proud Boys. Back in January, a photo circulated of Rittenhouse in a bar, wearing a shirt saying “FREE AS FUCK” while posing for a picture with Proud Boys. Banfield brought up that photo in an interview Tuesday and asked Rittenhouse, “You have stated that you are not a racist, but there’s video footage of you using hand signs that are used by groups that are considered many to be white supremacists. Why have you associated with members of groups like the Proud Boys? Why have you used hand signs that are commonly associated with white supremacy?” “That’s a good question,” Rittenhouse said. “I didn’t know that the OK hand sign was a symbol for white supremacy, just as I didn’t know those people in the bar were Proud Boys. They were set up by my former attorney, who was fired because of that, for putting me in situations like that with people I don’t agree with.” “If I had known that they were Proud Boys, I would have said absolutely not.”

Rittenhouse then went on to say that he thought that the Proud Boys he was having photo ops with and drinking beer with were just some "construction guys" who he was supposed to consider for security.

In the very next breath, he said that he didn't hire them because of the fact that they were Proud Boys. So which is it? Did he know or didn't he? And is he also saying that he didn't know that the people he was hanging with the night of the murders, he didn't knows they were white supremacists either? Apparently, he was so upset that he fired his lawyer after the fact but not upset enough to disassociate from these white supremacists when they were yelling racial slurs, when his two victims were still alive.

He also apparently expects us to believe that his Mommy dressed him in that Free as F*ck t-shirt without him ever being aware of what it said or that it is every day habit to flash white power hand signs even though there are no other pictures of him doing that.

He didn't say anything that was believable before or during the trial and it's pretty obvious that he's lying now, even when he doesn't have to.