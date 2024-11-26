Captain Obvious Kevin McCarthy Rips Gaetz Nomination

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated the obvious during an interview on Fox "news" about the nomination of Matt Gaetz to head the DOJ.
By HeatherNovember 26, 2024

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated the obvious during an interview on Fox "news" about the nomination of Matt Gaetz to head the DOJ. McCarthy, who has had an ongoing feud with Gaetz ever since Gaetz managed to get him ousted as Speaker, made the ridiculous assertion that everything should be smooth sailing for Trump with his cabinet picks now that Gaetz has withdrawn from consideration.

Trump suck-up Jesse Watters responded by laughing at the notion that there was something wrong with nominating Gaetz.

MCCARTHY: At this moment in time, you look at his poll approval of what he’s doing with this new transition he’s bringing in, got rid of the problem. Now, he’s in a very good place and the approval’s high.

WATTERS: And you’re saying the problem was Matt Gaetz?

MCCARTHY: Well, that’s a fear for all young girls.

WATTERS: Oh, stop it!

MCCARTHY: They need their justice.

WATTERS: You guys hate each other.

MCCARTHY: No, no, no!

WATTERS: We’re gonna have a pay-per-view fight between you two.

MCCARTHY: No, let’s be very honest. There’s no reason why that man should’ve ever been nominated. Those girls need justice and that is not the place for him. If he would have stayed in Congress [inaudible].

Of course a misogynist like Watters is all-in for Trump and anyone he wants to nominate, whether they could pass an FBI background check or not.

How pathetic is it that McCarthy finally decided to show about 1/100th of his spine saying something slightly negative about the man who ran him out of office, and still sits there and ignores the fact that Gaetz wasn't remotely qualified, and neither are most of the others Trump wants to put in charge of destroying our government?

I'd say he should be ashamed, but I know there's no such thing with today's GOP that wants to stay in Trump's good graces.

We'll see how many of the others Trump nominated get thrown under the bus as well once the hearings start, if there are hearings.

