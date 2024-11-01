Newt Gingrich, THAT Newt Gingrich, Says Wives Shouldn't Lie

So, Julia Roberts helped to cut a new ad for Kamala Harris, aimed at Evangelical and Catholic female voters, who may feel pressured to vote for Republicans: Julia Roberts Says ‘Women Still Have a Right to Choose’ in Voting Booths, Even if Their Husbands Support Trump: ‘No One Will Ever Know’ How You Vote:

Julia Roberts is the latest Hollywood celebrity to champion Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign. The Oscar winner is featured as the narrator in a new Harris-Walz campaign video created by the progressive evangelical group Vote Common Good (via The Daily Beast). The ad finds Roberts reminding women that their vote is their choice, regardless of how their husbands or anyone else may be voting. One woman in the ad is seen voting for Harris in the booth, even though her husband appears to be leaning towards Trump. “In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know,” Roberts says, nodding to how reproductive rights are in jeopardy if Trump is reelected president. The woman in the ad who votes for Harris is seen leaving the voting booth and meeting her husband, who asks: “Did you make the right choice?” The wife answers, “Sure did, honey,” and then shares a glance with her female friend that makes it clear voting for Harris is their secret in the voting booth and their husbands will never know. “Remember,” Roberts adds as the narrator, “what happens in the booth, stays in the booth.”

Which apparently has a bunch of the talking heads on the right extremely triggered, including serial adulterer Newt Gingrich, who made an appearance on Sean Hannity's show this Thursday, and somehow managed to avoid being struck by lightening during this diatribe against the Democrats over Harris running this ad.

HANNITY: To go and lean on Julia Roberts and cut an ad about women lying to their husbands that it's okay, followed up by her speech this week where she flat out lied and said Donald Trump is going to have a national abortion ban when he has said many times the exact opposite. He's going to limit access to birth control. The exact opposite is true. That he doesn't support, he'll stop IVF treatment. The exact opposite is true. Or have Hollywood elitist jackass. You know, really? I'm going to, I'm going to look for, what, manliness looks like to George Clooney, the Hollywood jackass spoiled elitist. No thank you. He's no John Wayne. GINGRICH: No, let me go out in the limb for a second as a historian. These people are dishonest. They're relentlessly, routinely dishonest at every level. And so for them to tell people to lie is just one further example of the depth of their corruption. I mean, how do you run a country where you're walking around saying wives should lie to their husbands, husbands should lie to their wives? I mean, what kind of a totally amoral corrupt sick system have the Democrats developed? If you think about it at that level, it is astonishing, the decay. This is what, frankly, why Robert F. Kennedy Jr. switched parties, but didn't switch parties, but was campaigning Sunday with Donald Trump, because the party of John F. Kennedy, the party of Robert Kennedy, it's gone. I mean, instead of having dignity and patriotism and a sense of morality, these are really sick people.

And the more you watch them to say, oh, why don't you lie to your husband as a publicly advocated ad? That is sick. And I think we ought to have the courage to say this is a sickness honest party.

If there's one thing Newt ought to know about, it's what a sick, morally bankrupt, dishonest, corrupt party looks like, and it's his. The amount of pure projection here is just astounding, but that's the one and only thing Gingrich has ever been good at... trying to project every rotten thing you could say about the Republican party onto Democrats while feigning victimhood.

And Kennedy went to Trump because he's a whackaloon Putin asset that Democrats had enough of a long time ago that was funded by Trumpers and who only bailed as an "independent" once they realized he was going to pull more votes from Trump than he was from Harris.

And Trump absolutely will sign a national abortion ban if a Republican controlled Congress puts a bill in front of him, which is why all of us need to make sure that he doesn't get back into the White House and that Democrats retain control of Congress.

Gingrich might have been only the second most disgusting person on Fox when it comes to this topic. Here's former O'Reilly stalker Jesse Watters talking about his wife potentially voting for Harris.

jesse: if i found out my wife secretly voted for harris, "that's the same thing as having an affair... that violates the sanctity of our marriage... that would be D Day" pic.twitter.com/nbZF3U4X1R — helena hind (@cynicalzoomer) October 30, 2024

Here's the ad that has them all in a tizzy:

But remember, Newt Gingrich cheated on his wives, plural, because he was working too hard out of love for America.