Fox News Host: Trump Can Appoint Daffy Duck

Fox News hosts, like the MAGA cult, apparently do not care who Trump puts in his cabinet. Cartoon characters are just as acceptable as real people, don't you know?

To hell with Congressional approval.

Trump only hires great people, right?

Pete Hegseth is one rung higher than Daffy Duck, but well below Bugs Bunny.

Jessica Tarlov had a few words for Trump's choices so far and Watters couldn't handle it.

TARLOV: And you have Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz out there who are completely pro-Ukraine, which I think is fantastic. Completely pro-Israel. WATTERS: When you say pro-Ukraine, what do you mean by that? TARLOV: I mean they think that Ukraine should be supported and that Putin is the authoritarian. WATTERS: Rubio voted against the funding for Ukraine the last time. TARLOV: Talk to him about peace settlement. If you think that it's a good thing for that kind of position-taking within the Republican Party, you're just wrong. WATTERS: Trump's the commander-in-chief. You could put Daffy Duck in there, who cares?

Secretary of State, Defense, Treasury, and other cabinet posts are important to the function of our country.

When Jesse Watters and other right wing jerk-offs are losing a discussion they unravel and babble nonsense.