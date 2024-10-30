Fox Selectively Edits Biden To Lie That He Called All Trump Supporters 'Garbage'

Here's the latest attempt from wingnut land, aided and abetted by the likes of Axios and Chris Cillizza, to deflect from Trump's racist hate-fest in Madison Square Garden.

Apparently Joe Biden did an interview with VotoLatino this week, and look at this garbage reporting from Axios where they pretend the White House's correction of Biden's quote might not be accurate or is up for debate: Biden sets off election firestorm with "garbage" comment:

President Biden handed ammo to gleeful Republicans Tuesday night when he seemed to refer to former President Trump's supporters as "garbage." Why it matters: Operatives in both parties instantly viewed the remark as a flashback to Hillary Clinton's 2016 blunder when she referred to Trump supporters as a "basket of deplorables" — which fired up outraged Republicans. The comment came in a video call with the progressive group Voto Latino when Biden wanted to respond to a comedian calling Puerto Rico an "island of garbage" at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday. Driving the news: On the call, Biden said: "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American." The White House argued that Biden was only referring to the comedian in his comments and sent a transcript in which Biden says: "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter's."

Asked if they had spoken to the president to ask him what he meant before sending the transcript, the Biden spokesperson requested to go off the record. Axios declined and the White House did not respond further.

After this story was published, the spokesperson told Axios that staff did speak to Biden about what he meant to say to inform the transcript. Axios asked for more details and the White House declined.

Unless you ignore what Biden said in the second half of the quote... that "his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American," you're either completely daft or a liar if you want to pretend he did not mean the man trashing Puerto Rico at the hate-fest with those comments.

The ones handing ammo to Republicans are the reporters and editors at Axios with this godawful article, which, of course, was picked up by just about every single blog or pretend to be "news" outlet on the right.

And the likes of Chris Cillizza, who posted this:

Biden’s verbal gaffe (if that’s what it was) is an absolute nightmare for Harris campaign.



This is getting more attention than Harris’ closing argument speech. https://t.co/WKYnn5HHMB — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) October 30, 2024

Which of course also leads to Fox jumping on the bandwagon, where you've got Jesse Watters, right-wing hate talker Dana Loesch and Shark Tank winger Kevin O'Leary taking Biden out of context and leaving out the second half of the clip, and using it as an excuse to call Biden senile and pretend he wants to sabotage Harris' campaign.

Biden did not call "half the country garbage." This is not the next "deplorables" moment. Harris does not need to "repudiate" anything that Biden said. She needs to tell anyone misquoting him to play the rest of the clip and simply say he was obviously talking about the guy who called Puerto Rico garbage, and if you quit taking him out of context, that should be obvious.

They're desperate right now to deflect from the fact that Trump shit the bed with that Nazi hate-fest in Madison Square Garden. It would be nice if outlets like Axios would quit aiding and abetting them. Fox already lies about Harris and Biden all day every day while covering for Trump. Shame on Axios for giving them more material to try to legitimize those lies.