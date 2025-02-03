CBS Host Stops Cold After Republican Chairman Admits Trump 'Purging' The Government

LIke Hitler before him, Trump is purging the federal government to install his loyalists.
By John AmatoFebruary 3, 2025

CBS Face The Nation host Margaret Brennan confronted Rep. Brain Mast after he admitted the TRump administration is involved in a massive purge at the State Department and the rest of our federal agencies.

Did you know DEI is responsible for all the ills of the world?

Bluegal Fran Langum (@bluegal.bsky.social) 2025-02-02T19:18:23.738Z

What horrible people.

MAST: As purging of people throughout the State Department, other agencies, where we're freezing aid. These are all very important and necessary steps to make sure that we secure America and we're gonna support that.

BRENNAN: I'm sorry, can I follow up on what you just said there? You wanna authorize purging of State Department personnel? What does that mean exactly?

MAST: Well, if you wanna take a look at the State Department where DEI has been a priority over, let's say diplomacy in many accounts, I can give you hundreds of examples of where they were authorizing.

BRENNAN: What proof do you have of that?

MAST: Sure, let's list them off. Half a million dollars to expand atheism in Nepal. $50,000 to do, let's see, a transgender opera in Colombia. $47,000 to do an LGBTQ trans comic book in Peru. $20,000 a pop to do drag shows in Ecuador.

Shall I continue with more examples of where DEI was the priority? It certainly seems like there could be a review of things.

BRENNAN: Foreign aid, as you know, is less than 1% of the entire federal budget.

So we're talking small amounts of money by comparison.

When did providing small amounts of foreign aid become DEI?

This is the US, not a third-world country that has no system of government or Constitution. These creeps want to destroy the greatest democracy in the world to appease a narcissistic degenerate.

