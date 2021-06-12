Nigel Farage Spouts Absurd Conspiracy Theory About Vaccine Cards

Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit movement continued his penchant for spreading lies, but this time it was about vaccine passport cards.

Farage admitted to lying to the UK when he promised that £350million a week would be spent on the NHS if the UK backed a Brexit vote.

Forage joined Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour to discuss former British leader Tony Blair, who went on television supporting vaccine passports for everybody to help turn the tide against COVID-19.

Carlson huffed and puffed saying, "You have to give up your freedoms."

Oh my.

Farage concurred, and said of Blair's interview, "[Blair] said we must adjust our freedoms. What he meant of course was the state must confiscate our freedoms."

Farage said Blair is promoting mandating every person having a vaccine passport card. He then held up his own card, indicating that he had been vaccinated. (Every person gets a card after they get their vaccine.)

Farage continued, "What Blair is actually saying is more than that, is that having people vaccinated creates two classes of people."

Then Farage promoted his own government conspiracy theory. "It's just the first step," he said.

"What Blair and the others really wants is to make us all have a contact app on our telephones, so they can track us wherever we go, 24/7."

Carlson just nodded his head like a dope.

So the new conspiracy theory is, I believe, that after you get a vaccine card, the government will force you to download and install a vaccine app, which the government will use to steal your data and track your whereabouts.

Booga Booga Boo!

Depicting getting vaccinated as some 1984 fascist regime requirement has not only been dangerous and destructive, it's getting people killed and infected as we speak.