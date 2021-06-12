Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Nigel Farage Spouts Absurd Conspiracy Theory About Vaccine Cards

These people throw out conspiracy theories like they breathe.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit movement continued his penchant for spreading lies, but this time it was about vaccine passport cards.

Farage admitted to lying to the UK when he promised that £350million a week would be spent on the NHS if the UK backed a Brexit vote.

Forage joined Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour to discuss former British leader Tony Blair, who went on television supporting vaccine passports for everybody to help turn the tide against COVID-19.

Carlson huffed and puffed saying, "You have to give up your freedoms."

Oh my.

Farage concurred, and said of Blair's interview, "[Blair] said we must adjust our freedoms. What he meant of course was the state must confiscate our freedoms."

Farage said Blair is promoting mandating every person having a vaccine passport card. He then held up his own card, indicating that he had been vaccinated. (Every person gets a card after they get their vaccine.)

Farage continued, "What Blair is actually saying is more than that, is that having people vaccinated creates two classes of people."

Then Farage promoted his own government conspiracy theory. "It's just the first step," he said.

"What Blair and the others really wants is to make us all have a contact app on our telephones, so they can track us wherever we go, 24/7."

Carlson just nodded his head like a dope.

So the new conspiracy theory is, I believe, that after you get a vaccine card, the government will force you to download and install a vaccine app, which the government will use to steal your data and track your whereabouts.

Booga Booga Boo!

Depicting getting vaccinated as some 1984 fascist regime requirement has not only been dangerous and destructive, it's getting people killed and infected as we speak.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team