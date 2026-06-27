Trump Claims His Approval Ratings Are At 65%

Some call him delusional.

Some say his brain is becoming mush.

Others claim he lives in a MAGA bubble.

I'd say all three are applicable to this Truth Social post.

McLaughlin & Associates is a Republican polling outfit.

As proof, Newsmax is flaunting it as if Trump is rocking it as president.

We all know it's different.

Several polls conducted around the same period show Trump's approval rating stuck in the 30s, while his disapproval numbers range from the high 50s to the mid-60s — according to CNN's Poll of Polls, which aggregates all major reputable presidential approval surveys.

Social media users weighed in:

Trump is slipping these days. Why not 70%, or 75%, or 80% ... or some other arbitrary number. If he is going to lie.... make it a big number. — Watchdog Progressive (@watchdogprg.bsky.social) 2026-06-26T16:28:43.268Z