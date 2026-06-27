Trump Claims His Approval Ratings Are At 65%

Hahahahahahaha!
Trump Claims His Approval Ratings Are At 65%
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By John AmatoJune 27, 2026

Some call him delusional.

Some say his brain is becoming mush.

Others claim he lives in a MAGA bubble.

I'd say all three are applicable to this Truth Social post.

McLaughlin & Associates is a Republican polling outfit.

As proof, Newsmax is flaunting it as if Trump is rocking it as president.

We all know it's different.

Several polls conducted around the same period show Trump's approval rating stuck in the 30s, while his disapproval numbers range from the high 50s to the mid-60s — according to CNN's Poll of Polls, which aggregates all major reputable presidential approval surveys.

Social media users weighed in:

“Other polls” and it’s from the bootlicking Newsmax

Giancarlo Collado ✨🩷💛🩵✨🇩🇴🍉 (@thepixelrobot.bsky.social) 2026-06-26T16:57:39.554Z

Trump is slipping these days. Why not 70%, or 75%, or 80% ... or some other arbitrary number. If he is going to lie.... make it a big number.

Watchdog Progressive (@watchdogprg.bsky.social) 2026-06-26T16:28:43.268Z

Not even with the Whitehouse staff

ⓘ 𝕆ligarch f*ckery detected (@adelpreore.bsky.social) 2026-06-26T15:09:58.111Z

Trump’s approval rating isn’t even 65% with MAGA at this point.

You could anonymously poll his administration and not get to 65%

Angry (@angrystaffer.bsky.social) 2026-06-26T14:43:16.950Z

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