'Personal Reasons': Teleporting FEMA Official Abandons Job

Did he go back to Waffle House?
'Personal Reasons': Teleporting FEMA Official Abandons Job
Credit: Getty Images
By Red PainterJune 27, 2026

One of the absolute weirdest people to join the Trump administration (and that says A LOT) is Gregg Phillips. After joining FEMA, it came out that he is a complete loon who thinks he teleported to a Waffle House. In actuality, he probably just gotta black out drunk and took an uber to Waffle House, because who doesn't want some super buttery waffles and a big old soda when you are blackout drunk?

Well, after just a few months on the job, this weirdo has decided to leave FEMA. I guess he teleported himself right out of his job.

Gregg Phillips was appointed in December to lead FEMA’s Office of Response and Recover - a super critical job, and one that cannot be done by a delusional whack-a-doodle. So, of course, Trump installed a conspiracy theorist, right-wing, delusional nut.

FEMA confirmed on Thursday that he is taking leave for "personal reasons." But, it was also disclosed that the leave was not his choice, aka he was told "you're fired."

Maybe he was teleported back to Waffle House. Or maybe he can get a new job at Cracker Barrel - he has leadership experience. I predict a regional manager job in his future.

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