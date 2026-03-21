FEMA Official Claims He Was Teleported To Waffle House

Gregg Phillips, on multiple podcasts, made bizarre claims to have been involuntarily teleported, including once to a Georgia Waffle House 50 miles away.
By Ed ScarceMarch 21, 2026

And the craziest thing about this is that Gregg Phillips is not the craziest official in the Trump administration. Not even close.

Source: CNN

As millions of Americans braced for a series of brutal storms this winter, the senior official in charge of the federal government’s disaster response had been on the job only a few weeks — and had previously claimed on podcasts that he once teleported to a Waffle House.

Gregg Phillips, appointed in December to lead FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, rose to prominence not through his time as a federal emergency management professional but as a far-right activist who spread conspiracy theories about voter fraud and frequently used violent rhetoric toward political opponents.

Most notably, Phillips on multiple podcasts made bizarre claims to have been involuntarily teleported, including once to a Georgia Waffle House 50 miles away.

“Teleporting is no fun,” Phillips said on one podcast last year. “It was real.”

KFiles also noticed his habit of using violent rhetoric and spreading conspiracy theories about election fraud, apparently with a virulent hatred of Joe Biden.

“I would like to punch that b*tch in the mouth right now,” Phillips said in January 2025 on a podcast, referring to former President Joe Biden. “He is a nasty, shitty, crappy human being, and he deserves to die. And I hope he does.”

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon