MAGA Hat Teen Claims Native Elder 'Was In My Face'

A three-page statement attributed to the Sandmann family (and their lawyer, no doubt) was sent out to the media. Or as one pundit put it, a lot of pages not to say you're sorry.

The CNN report gave Nathaniel Phillips version of the events that occurred, as well as what CNN could glean from the footage at the event on Friday that went viral.

Source: Mediaite

A teen whose image has gone viral is speaking out about what he claims are the “outright lies” being spread about him and his family after he was caught on tape in Washington DC appearing to stare down a native elder who was attending the Indigenous Peoples March on Friday. The video of the incident quickly went viral prompting fierce backlash against the teens. The boy, identified as Nick Sandmann from Covington Catholic High School, wrote this in a letter posted by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday: “I am providing this factual account of what happened on Friday afternoon at the Lincoln Memorial to correct misinformation and outright lies being spread about my family and me.” He adds: “The protestor everyone has seen in the video began playing his drum as he waded into the crowd, which parted for him. I did not see anyone try to block his path. He locked eyes with me and approached me, coming within inches of my face. He played his drum the entire time he was in my face.”

Just in: Statement of Nick Sandmann, Covington Catholic High School junior, about the event at the Lincoln Memorial: pic.twitter.com/PkuMh2cVZM — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 20, 2019