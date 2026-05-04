Trump's Approval Ratings Sink Even Lower

In a new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, Trump's approval ratings sink deeper into the abyss on almost every issue, including the economy, cost of living, inflation and the Iran war.





"Trump’s overall approval now stands at 37 percent, largely the same as the 39 percent figure in February. But his disapproval has reached 62 percent, the highest of his two terms in office."

Republicans overall still support him, but Republicans that lean independent, and Independents alone continues to crater.

He is oblivious to the suffering of the people in this country and no AI generated plan by Republicans to try to save the midterm elections will save him. Redistricting won't save them either.