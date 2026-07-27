GOP Senator: Elections Don't Count Until Unethical And Partisan SAVE Act Passed

Birdbrain Senator John Kennedy told CBS' Face The Nation there hasn't been a credible election in the history of America because there is no voter ID law governing all elections.

With Foghorn's logic, Trump isn't the president and Kennedy (not worm brain) isn't a Senator.

Get off my TV, idgit.

The claims Republicans are making about election fraud and integrity are spiraling out of control as their chance to pass the immoral and criminal SAVE Act is going down the drain.

It is the last attempt for craven Trump and his scum-sucking pea-headed enablers to try and stop enough people from voting, which may help Republicans keep power.

BRENNAN: I want to go back. You just said you wanted to move forward on what the House just started the process on. That would be a party line. That would be a party line vote. (Yes, maam.) That would be Republicans jamming this thing through. (Yes, maam.) And the SAVE Act, as you know, or even some version of it, is highly partisan, highly controversial. Bigger picture.



Isn't it going to hurt faith in our election process if a Republican-only policy to change how elections are run is rammed through less than 100 days out from the election? KENNEDY: No. In my opinion, for both sides to have credibility in the elections, in our elections, we need to do two things, only two things. Number one, you have to prove you are who you say you are in order to register to vote and to vote. And number two, however you decide to vote. That's up to the states. We need to go back to having an election day, not an election month. We've got to know the results of the election that night or shortly thereafter if it's close. We've got to know the results of the election that night or shortly thereafter, if it's close. That, to me, is what the SAVE Act is all about. And I think we can pass it. And I think we can craft it in a way to survive a birdbath. That to me.

A nationwide election isn't a fucking birdbath. My God. Olive Garden doesn't hold the key to voter fraud.

Changing election laws now, so close to an election would be impossible to implement, but Demented Trump and his acolytes are hoping for chaos and confusion so Trump can claim the midterms are invalid.

The moronic Senator wants to violate the Constitution by wanting the feds to control voter ID of its citizens and the states would control how they conduct their elections. And by voter ID, I mean passports, because those are the only forms of ID that also confirm citizenship. Imagine millions applying for passports before November. It's daft.

In the next breath he only wants to have one day to vote, which cancels out a state's rights to control their elections and how they count their votes.

It's impossible to have one fucking day for any election. It's not 1789, when we only had 3.9 million voters in the entire country after thirteen states ratified the constitution.

Kennedy would be more coherent if he went to his home and cleaned out his personal birdbath and stop trying to cheat the American people of the right to vote.