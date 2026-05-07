MAGA Rep Sh*ts On Trump's Horrific Polls: 'Never Been Stronger'

Republican-led House majority whip Tom Emmer dismissed all horrific polling data for Trump, claiming it's all a lie and that he's never been stronger because people listen to when he speaks.

Democrats have won virtually all special and regular elections in every state since Trump took office. Still, since he did relatively well in the red state of Indiana Tuesday evening during their primaries, Emmer went nuts on Fox Business after Stuart Varney set him up for a layup.

VARNEY: If the Indiana primaries were a test of Trump's power ahead of the midterms, do you think he passed the test? Oh, look, all of these polls that try to suggest that Donald Trump's influence is waning are completely false. Donald Trump has never been stronger, especially with the Republican base. And you saw it last night in Indiana. It's a he is a he's become more than Donald Trump. He is an icon of the ages. And when he speaks, people listen. And I know the left doesn't like to hear that, Stuart, but it's a fact. And you saw it last night on display in Indiana. VARNEY: Yes, the MAGA held together and supported the president on this is I think his political fortunes may be on the upswing just a little. We shall see.

This was a Republican primary in deep red Indiana. Trump does have influence in his dwindling base, so these results are not surprising, but there is also a strong anti-incumbent mood out there. He won 60% of the seats he endorsed, which tracks with his 60% approval rating with Republicans.

Trump has lost Independents, youth, and some of his Latino base voters because of his outrageous actions.

The problem for Tom Emmer is that Trump never shuts the fuck up.

People do listen because he's the president.

Trump having approval ratings in the 30s and low 40s cannot be so easily dismissed. Even the Trump-loving Rasmussen Daily Tracking poll has him at 41%.

People hate what he has to say, does, and offers.