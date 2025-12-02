Trump Meets Nixon In Horrific Approval Ratings

Donald Trump's poll numbers are sinking faster than the RMS Lusitania, and at this point he's getting close the lows of Richard Nixon.

Since Trump linked himself to Nixon henchmen Roger Stone and Roy Cohn, it's no surprise that his approval is in the shitter and will only get worse from here. Trump has been following the rules of Cohen which state:

Never apologize or admit wrongdoing, ever.

Always counter-attack, and always with greater force than you received.

Use the legal system as a weapon, not a recourse for justice.

Manipulate the media ruthlessly.

Use fear as both shield and sword.

Build a fortress of loyalty around yourself.

Trump has followed this strategy as his true religion and even took it farther than Cohn suggested..

CNN's Harry Enten delivered the latest God awful Gallop poll numbers to Demented Donald.

ENTEN: But look, the only one who's worse for me, either among Republicans or Democrats at this point in his second term, is Richard Nixon. Of course, Richard Nixon had to wave adios amigos goodbye less than a year after this poll was taken. He was at minus 36 points. Trump at minus 24 points. That beats, or is worse, I should say, beats in the wrong direction. George W. Bush, minus 19 points. His Republican Party, of course, suffered major losses in the 2006 midterm elections. Dwight Eisenhower, plus 31 points. Donald Trump has never smelt that at all. I had to go into the archives to pick up that photo. And Ronald Reagan at plus 41 points. But again, it also is worse than Harry S. Truman. It's worse than Lyndon Baines Johnson. It's worse than Barack Obama. It's worse than Bill Clinton. Anywhere you look, this is the second worst for a president of either party at this point in their second term, dating all the way back since the 1940s.

Trump's megalomania is so pronounced, he routinely touts himself as the greatest president of all time. Funny how the public compares him to the disgraced former president and not Lincoln, or FDR.

In other poll news, The new Gallup poll shows Trump's approval ratings dropped another five points to only 36%, while his disapproval rating has risen to 60%.

Trump also lost roughly 7 percentage points within his Republican base.

If we look at all the issues, Trump is floundering with crime at 43% approval ratings while his handling of the economy, health care, Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East hovers in the low 30s.

It appears that many more Americans are seeing through the vapid lies Trump tells every day as a smokescreen to cover up all of his misgivings, criminality, unconstitutionality, and immorality.

Blaming Joe Biden for his failures is not working, and starting a war with Venezuela will not help him.