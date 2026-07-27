Genocidal Maniac Netanyahu Says Mean Thing About Mamdani In Fox Interview

In case you missed it last week, New York City's new Democratic Socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, publicly threatened to act on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court and have Israeli Prime Minister and genocide leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrested, should he enter New York City.

Speaking on Netanyahu, Mamdani said, "We are talking about someone who has been charged with crimes against humanity, someone who has visited this city on many in an occasion and has been welcomed by previous mayors. I want to make it very clear that that welcome ends with me. I will not welcome Benjamin Netanyahu or any other war criminals when they come to this city," calling the Israeli Prime Minister "the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people."

Ultimately, the NYC mayor acknowledged that having Netanyahu arrested was not within his power. But that admission did nothing to prevent Trump's bestie from dropping to the floor, kicking his feet, and crying the roof off because someone was publicly mean to him.

In a disturbing interview on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures, the Israeli Prime Minister and murderer went for Mamdani's throat, accusing the NYC mayor of "fomenting hate" and blaming Mamdani's rhetoric for the recent stabbing of a Jewish man outside the Manhattan Jewish Center.

Speaking of Mamdani, Netanyahu raged:

"Look at what he’s doing. He’s fomenting hate. He’s supposed to be the mayor of all New Yorkers. Jews, Christians, Muslims, everyone. But he’s trying to turn one group against the other. And he’s foisting hate and fear. I speak to Jewish Americans in New York, and they’re afraid right now. And I don’t think it’s accidental that after he made this hate speech against Israel and against me, the next day, a Jew is stabbed coming out of a synagogue… I think, and with a cry of ‘Allahu Akbar,’ and you know what that means. I think that it’s shameful. This thing is very bad for New York. I think it’s very bad for peace."

Fox News' Maria Bartiromo pressed the Israeli leader further with regard to Mamdani's rhetoric, questioning, "I’m wondering if you believe that this rhetoric is making Jewish New Yorkers unsafe, and is that what’s behind so much upset and this anti-Israel sentiment raging across contrary"

"I do think that Jews feel very uncomfortable," Netanyahu answered. "Because I speak to quite a lot of my friends and they say, look, it’s like a different world. We’re afraid to go into the streets. We certainly do not want to wear yarmulkes or any clothing that would give away that we’re Jews. But yes, they feel frightened. I think that’s part of this incitement language that is sweeping a lot of circles with anti-Semitism, a lot of circles in the West, in the United States. And unbelievably in New York City, which has the second-largest Jewish population in the world after Israel. And I think it’s wrong."

He went on to blatantly accuse Mamdani of "aligning himself with the criminals, with these murderers" who committed the heinous October 7th attacks.