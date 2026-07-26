GOP Senator: We Just Need Better 'Messaging' On Iran War

Somebody tell Foghorn Leghorn that the problem with Trump and Bibi getting us into another forever war isn't the "messaging."

Louisiana GOP Sen. John Kennedy made an appearance on this Sunday's Face the Nation on CBS, and was asked by host Margaret Brennan about some of his questioning of Pete Hegseth before the Senate Appropriations Committee last week, and whether he was going to receive more detailed information on the Pentagon's request for another $67 billion in funding for the Iran war and why that funding was necessary.

Brennan also mentioned recent polling that showed most Americans agreed with his call for "more straight answers" out of the administration on the war. Kennedy's responded by basically saying Trump should keep his mouth shut, and the main problem right now is the "messaging" on the war.

BRENNAN: You were pretty sharp in your questioning there of the Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, when he asked for $67 billion in funding for the Iran war.

You said, just like our poll shows, you need more information. Did you get an agreement that you will be provided the classified detailed briefing that you say is necessary?

KENNEDY: I'm having breakfast next Wednesday with General Caine. I've seen the poll. It looks about right. I support the president in Iran. We all need to do a better job messaging.

I may end up with a sombrero on my head by saying this, but we all know the president. He exists loudly. He grows anxious when he has an unexpressed thought. He's not always disciplined in his messaging. I'm not saying that he should stop talking. He's the president and I'm not.

But I would put Rubio and Caine and Radcliffe and Hegeseth out there, either in a speech or in a long press conference, to explain what's going on in Iran, why we went in, why we're still there.

Now, the Democrats, I listen to Bernie. Bernie wants to just come home. He wants to turn out the lights, make sure the cat's inside and go to bed. That would be a huge, huge mistake.

BRENNAN: Well, it's interesting because 67 percent of Americans want the war to end now. And during that questioning, you floated the idea to General Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, that the US could stop in Iran and the blockade and bring troops home.

He didn't lay out for you the potential consequences, but why did you ask that question? Are you... you're not advocating it. Why are you asking it?

KENNEDY: Because I wanted to know the answer. Look, here's what I think we ought to do. I think we ought to tighten the sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil. I think we ought to continue the blockade and starve them out. I think we ought to bomb Pickaxe Mountain and try to reach what's underneath it.

I don't know about, I don't have enough information to know about continuing the attacks. The president likes the daily attacks. He believes that sometimes you have to kill a few chickens to scare the monkeys.

That's not... I don't think that's going to work with the Iranian leadership. These people are more than mildly insane. It's like dealing with Son of Sam or Charles Manson.

But I don't think we ought to just cut and run. If we can stand the pain of the rising cost of energy, we need to stay the course, at least for a few more months. I also don't think we need to send in troops. That's my opinion for what it's worth.