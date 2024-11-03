CBS Host Upends Marco Rubio's Excuse For Trump's Racist Comic

CBS host Margaret Brennan challenged Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) after he downplayed a racist insult comedian who criticized Puerto Rico at a campaign event with former President Donald Trump.

"In recent days, the Harris campaign has said they have seen favorable movement towards them with Latinos and with undecided voters, particularly following that New York rally we referenced there with the insult comment making remarks about Puerto Rico," Brennan explained during a Sunday interview. "You've been focused on outreach to Hispanic voters for the Trump campaign. Are you concerned that this unforced error hurt outreach?"

"Well, there was no unforced error," Rubio insisted. "I mean, a comedian made a joke, and it was tasteless, but it wasn't Trump that said it. This guy's not gonna be in his cabinet. I mean, this comedian's not gonna be a member of his government. He's certainly not running for anything. It was a comedian who tells tasteless jokes all the time."

Brennan pointed out that comic Tony Hinchcliffe was "hired by the Trump campaign" to deliver remarks at the event.

"Well, again, I think what's more relevant, if you wanna say, okay, so it had to be done in hindsight, the guy probably doesn't get invited, okay?" Rubio admitted. "But I think more relevant is the fact that the sitting president of the United States said out loud what most people in the Democratic Party and hierarchy believe, and that is that anyone who votes for Donald Trump is garbage, is a racist, is a hater, is a Nazi, as the vice president candidate of theirs has accused anyone who attended the Madison Square Garden rally."

Ed. Note: Biden did not say what Rubio said he said.