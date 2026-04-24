Trump's Economic Approval Rating Lowest In History

CNN's Harry Enten delivered more bad news to Donald Trump, as his approval rating on the economy plunges to the lowest of any president in history.

When Trump tries to brag about himself, he usually uses a phrase like, "nobody's seen this before in history."

He can make the same claim with this data, as Americans are sick and tired of this chaotic rain of economic horror.

ENTEN: And just take a look here, he's not just the lowest at this point, at any point in either of his presidencies, but he is at the lowest. He has the worst net approval rating at this point in any term for any president. Look at this. He's at minus 32 points. Now, Joe Biden, of course, Donald Trump loved to rip Joe Biden in the economy. Joe Biden, though, was at minus 25 points, seven points better. How about George W. Bush? Minus 25 points, again, seven points better than Donald Trump. And of course, Donald Trump loves to rip on James Earl Carter. But James Earl Carter, Jimmy Carter, was at minus 22 points, 10 points better than Donald Trump is right now. So again, Donald Trump making the type of history that no president likes to make. I mean, this is historic. No president has been this low at this point in the presidency on the economy, period, full stop?

Trump will not deviate from the course he set for the country and himself.

While Wall Street and its family members are doing great, 98% of the country is not.

It's taking longer than I thought, but Republicans who voted for Trump are finally coming around to see what a disaster he is.

UPDATE:

More bad news from the pollsters at Fox News.

TNR: "A new Fox News poll contains crushing findings for Donald Trump. His approval on the economy is at 34 percent with 66 percent disapproving. On inflation, those numbers are even worse, at 28–72. Importantly, the poll also finds Democrats with the advantage on the economy for the first time in years—a milestone.