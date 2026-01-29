CNN's Harry Enten reported that Melania Trump ranked last among historians as First Lady in a Sienna survey.

Those feelings persist nationwide for FLOTUS as predictions from all sides, including Rotten Tomatoes, obliterate Jeff Bezos's $75 million production of a Melania documentary.

CNN spent a few minutes on the documentary's opening and then switched to First Lady rankings.

Enten: You know, you know, if, you know, the critics, we don't expect that the critics are going to like this film. Critics generally much, at least historical critics, don't really like Melania Trump either. I mean, just take a look. Historians, first lady rankings, the bottom three, dead last, Melania Trump. When you're next to Jane Pierce and Margaret Taylor, uh, those are not particularly good. Although we were able to get a colored photo of Melania Trump.

When you have the money Jeff Bezos has, you can throw away prodigious amounts on ridiculous projects like this just to curry favor with the US president.

Too bad he didn't spend that money on his employees or on the Washington Post.