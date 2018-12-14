Howie Kurtz: Melania Is Most Bullied First Lady In History

Howie Kurtz sat down with Laura Ingraham on Thursday, during a time when she would run commercials except so few advertisers want to be associated with her bigoted propaganda, even for Fox.

And Howie slung a doozie: "Melania is subjected to a particularly brutal kind of treatment and mockery... No other modern First Lady has been treated like this."

We're talking about the first lady who starts "be best" campaigns by while babies are put in cages, who wore an "I don't really care, do u" jacket to the border, who plagiarized Michelle Obama's convention speech, and who disappeared from the White House with "kidney issues" only to return to public life with a brand new set of mammary "kidneys" and her husband is still president? Imagine any Democratic First Lady...

Oops I forgot BIRTHERISM.

This is from November 2018. A month ago.

After Rush Limbaugh absurdly accuses Hillary Clinton of colluding with Russia, the crowd breaks out in raucous "lock her up!" chants. #civility pic.twitter.com/YGCWh8diHy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2018

You can visit any MAGA Facebook page to hear how Michelle Obama is a man and Hillary belongs in prison? Republicans subpoenaed Hillary Clinton's Christmas Card list while she was First Lady, Howie. GFY.