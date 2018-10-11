Fashion Model Trophy Wife Melania Trump Claims She's Most Bullied Person In The World
Former QVC jewelry designer and failed anti-aging skincare entrepreneur Melania Trump complained in an interview this week that she's "the most bullied person in the world."
Since she and her husband refuse to release their tax returns we have no idea how hard it must be for her to get by. It's assumed she purchased her own clothing for her taxpayer-paid trip to the Middle East last week. As the wife of a government executive she receives taxpayer-subsidized health insurance and security services.
Bustle widely estimates her net worth at between 11 and 50 million dollars.
