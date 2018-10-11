Fashion Model Trophy Wife Melania Trump Claims She's Most Bullied Person In The World

Former QVC jewelry designer and failed anti-aging skincare entrepreneur Melania Trump complained in an interview this week that she's "the most bullied person in the world."

Since she and her husband refuse to release their tax returns we have no idea how hard it must be for her to get by. It's assumed she purchased her own clothing for her taxpayer-paid trip to the Middle East last week. As the wife of a government executive she receives taxpayer-subsidized health insurance and security services.

Bustle widely estimates her net worth at between 11 and 50 million dollars.

I make a point to stay away from family members in my political critiques but I'll make some exceptions. #MelaniaTrump saying she's one of the most bullied people in the world when children are kidnapped and caged by the Trump White House is outrageous.https://t.co/qV35ted2Km — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) October 11, 2018

With every passing day Melania proves their marriage isn’t a sham. She is fully complicit. She’s a birther. They’re a match made in hell.



She is not to be pitied. https://t.co/9sf6tWpw9q — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) October 11, 2018

Classy First Lady Michelle Obama and Madam President Hillary Clinton were the most bullied but they weren't whining... Get over yourself Melania. President Obama was criticized and attacked as well, but you don't hear him whining like you and your husband Trump. — Vanessa Butler (@vanessarbutler) October 11, 2018

As Melania is on GMA whining about being bullied, FOREVER FLOTUS “Michelle Lavaughn Robinson, girl of the south side” is on THE TODAY SHOW making a grand entrance to screaming fans. This contrast made my day. #ForeverFLOTUS https://t.co/0vA9tH4Uub — Hercules Mulligan (@johnvmoore) October 11, 2018